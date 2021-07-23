Nora Fatehi takes up rifle-shooting & martial arts!

Adv.

Inspired by the story of real heroes, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is a timely reminder of the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also the ordinary women who helped win a war.

Mounted on an epic scale, with a high production value, spectacular action visuals and more. This Independence Day weekend, celebrate India in all her glory and revel in patriotism as ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 13th August.

Essaying the role of an Indian spy, actor Nora Fatehi recently revealed her preparation routine for her character. To get into the skin of her character, Nora along with the director, Abhishek Dudhaiya took up and practiced rifle / gun-shooting at a training ring with all safety precautions.

She went through a rigorous routine to understand the position and posture while holding a gun and how to aim at the target. The actor also picked up martial arts to know the basics of combat; something that helped her perform well on screen.

A Select Media Holdings LLP Production. Presented by T-series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.