ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi is back on the music video track with ‘Chhod Denge’

Nora Fatehi is back on the music video track, striking a drop-dead gorgeous image in the first look of 'Chhod Denge'

By Glamsham Editorial
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Nora Fatehi is back on the music video track, striking a drop-dead gorgeous image in the first look of Sachet and Paramparas upcoming single, Chhod denge. 

The song talks of heartbreak and revenge, and the colour theme is suitably red. The mood is augmented by Nora’s aggressive body language and get-up in the video.

Nora, who has emerged as Bollywood’s chosen dancing star lately, in special dance numbers of films as well as music videos, sports multiple looks ranging from glamorous to ethereal to intense for Sachet-Parampara’s video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara shot to fame last year with their song Bekhayali in the Shahid Kapoor hit Kabir Singh. The pair subsequently have got married in November last year.

Their new song Chhod denge is shot across Rajasthan, and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAkshay Kumar: I do films I like, & the messages I like
Next articleHrithik Roshan to play Jonathan Pine in Indian version of ‘The Night Manager’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

OMG ! Nora Fathehi wants to marry Taimur Ali Khan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Street Dancer 3D actress Nora Fathehi expressed her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan. The dancer and actress recently got candid with Kareena Kapoor Khan...
Read more
Celebrity Wallpapers

Nora Fatehi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Read more
News

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys a lazy Sunday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Sonakshi Sinha is in a mood for a lazy Sunday, and said that she just wants to be on the couch all day. The...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021