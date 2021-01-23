Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi slays it with a French whiff in new post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is quite the French diva in her latest post on social media.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Nora poses in a velvet black dress with a thigh high slit, next to luxury car.

She wrote the caption in French: “Les rageux nous pistent… Longue est la liste.”

Coming up for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

dc/vnc

