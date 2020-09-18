Home Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi: Neha Kakkar’s voice is magical

By Glamsham Editorial
Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has made her mark with a series of special dance numbers in Bollywood films, and many of her big dance hits have been voiced by playback star Neha Kakkar. Nora feels there is something magical about the way Neha sings.

“There is something magical in Neha’s voice. It does something to us as artistes. There are a lot of singers who have amazing voice but she has something else, which cannot be explained,” said Nora, adding that when Neha sings she feels “there is so much energy”.

Neha has voiced hit dance numbers of Nora such as “Dilbar” in “Satyamev Jayate”, “Ek toh kum zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”) and “Garmi” (“Street Dancer 3D”).

“I feel lucky that I have been chosen to perform on her songs. Whenever I get a song, I get very excited knowing that it’s Neha’s as we know it will be a big hit and that I will be performing on a beautiful voice, not all artistes get a chance to do that,” Nora said during the retro special episode of “India’s Best Dancer”. –IANS/nn/vnc

