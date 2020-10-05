Home Bollywood News

Now, doubts over CBI probe and AIIMS report too: Raut

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Reiterating the conspiracy theory to defame Maharashtra in the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said it was strange that even the CBI probe and the AIIMS forensic report were now questioned.

“This is something very surprising. Earlier, they (Sushant’s family and supporters) did not have faith in the Mumbai Police investigations and the autopsy report given by Dr RN Cooper Hospital,” Raut said here.

He pointed out that the AIIMS report — which said that the Bollywood actor died by suicide — is as per the investigations by its forensic medical board led by Dr Sudhir Gupta. The report concluded that Sushant was not murdered, which was in tune with what the Mumbai Police probe maintained, Raut said.

“Now, the CBI probe is being doubted and the AIIMS report is being questioned,” said the Sena leader who had earlier sarcastically commented that the matter could be probed by even some international agency like KGB or Mossad.

Earlier, Sushant family’s lawyer Vikas Singh expressed concerns over the AIIMS report.

“Highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper Hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned?” Singh tweeted.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state continues to embarrass the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, claiming that the Mumbai Police was allegedly told to ignore the drugs angle probe in the Sushant case.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, sparking off a huge political furore and triggering the biggest probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, which led to the arrest of 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty.

–IANS

Now, doubts over CBI probe and AIIMS report too: Raut

