Bollywood News

Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The Arts and Humanities department of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, Sarat Chandra Degree College and Sarat Chandra Junior College in Andhra Pradesh has been renamed after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who also appears in Telugu and other South films.

The department is now known as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.

The decision follows the actor’s philanthropic gestures especially towards students and migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonu shared: “I am extremely humbled and grateful. I feel fortunate that I received the opportunity to help whoever was in need. And now that such a big institute has honoured my actions, I will only be motivated to keep being there for those who need me.”

Sonu had come up with a scholarship programme a while back, in his mother’s honour to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. He also helped students in a Haryana village to attend online classes by sending them smartphones. The actor had also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/Vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSia, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker to perform at MTV special gala
Next articleRadhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India

Related Articles

News

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Read more
News

TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Television actor Ashiesh Roy passed away in Mumbai early on Tuesday. The Sasural Simar Ka actor died of kidney failure at his residence in Jogeshwari.
Read more
News

Sonu Sood named state icon of Punjab

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI)."I am...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra institute 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020