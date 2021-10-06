HomeBollywoodNews

Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on sets of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

- Advertisement -

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

aru/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTyler, The Creator pays tribute to 'trailblazers' in touching speech at BET Hip Hop awards
Next articleAdele announces new music after six years
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,899FansLike
44,370FollowersFollow
6,291FollowersFollow
57,525FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv