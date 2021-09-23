Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ announced

- Advertisement -

Producer Vinod Bhanushali & writer-director Raaj Shandilyaa announce their film, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, with a quirky poster. Leading the film is the talented Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be seen in a very different character, and joining her in pivotal roles are Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor & Paritosh Tripathi.

The unusual, relevant & full of laughter film commences shooting today in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and here’s a look at their vibrant yet quirky poster with a super catchy foot-tapping soundtrack!

- Advertisement -

Written by Raaj Shandilyaa & directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh the quirky film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the film has gone on floors today.

The family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav and is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.