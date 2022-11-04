scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts preps for 'Chhorii 2'

By Glamsham Bureau
Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts preps for 'Chhorii 2'
Nushrratt Bharuccha plays pregnant woman in Chhorii _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha has kick-started the preparation for the next “Chhorii 2”. Taking to social media, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself reading the script of “Chhorii 2”. She shared a picture of her laptop and one can see her kitten Noah hiding behind it too.

She writes: “Noah is scared too ??”

“Chhorii” is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana.

A remake of the Marathi-language film “Lapachhapi” (2017), the film features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Her latest release is “Ram Setu” starring Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, she has an interesting lineup of films like “Selfiee” alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Previous article
Prithviraj Sukumaran looks back as ‘Anandabhadram’ completes 17 years
Next article
Samsung logs Rs 14,400 cr revenue in India in festive Sep-Oct period
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Hina Khan

Pooja Hegde

Karan Kundrra

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US