Nushrratt Bharuccha: No conscious effort to move away from glam roles

Nushrratt Bharuccha rose to fame with her roles in the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”. Moving away from glamorous avatars, she has also portrayed de-glam roles in “Chhalaang” and “Ajeeb Daastaans”.

Nushrratt says there is no conscious effort to switch over from roles she may have played before, by taking up characters that are different.

“(There is) No conscious choice or effort in anything. Honestly, I know I have been doing a certain kind of films but I don’t look at them that way. I take them as different characters, and I have to do the same kind of hard work to make them different from the films before, which is even more challenging because the genre and the premise is the same but your thinking is to make it different,” she said.

The segment in “Ajeeb Daastaans” featuring Nushrratt is titled “Khilauna”, and it co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and child star Inayat Verma. “Khilauna” is directed by Raj Mehta. She plays a househelp in the short.

“Doing something different in a similar kind of thing is difficult. You don’t have to do it but as an actor you think let’s do something new. Like the diction in ‘Chhalaang’ was interesting. So, I learnt the diction just to add more realism to the character. I did the same in ‘Khilauna’,” Nushrratt added.

“Ajeeb Daastaans” has four segments, with the other stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The anthology also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhary.