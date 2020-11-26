Advtg.
Bollywood News

Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Chhorii': Excited, nervous, charged up for this one

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for the upcoming film Chhorii and says she is excited as well as nervous about the project.

On Thursday, Nushrratt posted a string of pictures from the sets of the film’s mahurat pooja on Instagram. In one image, Nushrratt is seen posing with the film’s clapboard.

“Onto new beginnings, this time for #Chhori. Excited, nervous and charged up for this one! @furia_vishal cannot wait to create magic with you! Thank you @ivikramix and @abundantiaent, along with @crypttv and the sweetest @notjackdavis for having put this thrilling film together and trusting me with it! @shikhaarif.sharma Girl you get me, kahaan thi tu ab tak!” Nushrratt captioned the image.

The actress started shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, at Pipariya in Hoshangabad district.

The filming kicked off after the mahurat puja, which was attended by the cast and crew who kept their masks on. The team will film throughout December across the state, with a few days to be shot subsequently in Mumbai in the final schedule.

“Chhorii” is a horror film with a social message. It also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, known for his Marathi film “Lapachhapi”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

