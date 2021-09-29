- Advertisement -

Nushrratt Bharuccha is the only Indian female actor to earn a nomination for Best Actress at the Asian Contents Awards by the Busan Film International Festival.

Nushrratt, who starred in the short film titled ‘Khilauna’ directed by Raj Mehta, as part of the anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, garnered much praise for performance when the film was released on Netflix worldwide earlier this year. Continuing the same graph, being recognised by the Asian Contents Awards 2021 adds another feather to the cap.

ACA is the commitment of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to encourage more original productions and better creatives by recognising outstanding content and talented professionals in the Asian region.