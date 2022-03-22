Nushrratt Bharuccha on back-to-back releases: I’m walking on cloud nine

- Advertisement -

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently riding the high horse currently, with an announcement and a song release at the same time. Nushrratt recently made headlines with her recent love song, featuring Sunny Kaushal alongside the announcement of her upcoming lead project, ‘Selfiee’, co starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the same, the actress mentioned, “It’s definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on, with the audience. Yesterday our song, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai released and we also announced Selfiee so these 2 projects coming together, while I am shooting for other various projects, really feels like I’m walking on Cloud Nine. It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best.”

Interestingly, the actress is to be seen with Sunny Kaushal and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, for Hurdang and Selfiee, respectively. Including Ram Setu, this is Nushrratt’s second collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

Nushrratt has been set hoping for a while now as she juggles between the sets of her upcoming projects. Having one of the strongest lineups of 2022, the actress will be next seen in Ram Setu, Janhit Mein Jaari, Chhorii 2, Hurdang and Selfiee.