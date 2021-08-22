NYC Homecoming concert cut short by Hurricane Henri

- Advertisement -

Washington DC, Aug 22 (IANS) The NYC Homecoming concert had to be cut short due to Hurricane Henri on Saturday at the Great Lawn, Central Park in New York.

The five-hour musical event with megastars was concluded within two-and-half hours due to lightning and thunderstorms.

As Barry Manilow was performing ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, lightning brought the concert to a halt.

A severe thunderstorm brought on by Hurricane Henri was approaching, and everyone needed to seek shelter elsewhere.

The concert’s first performance was by New York Philharmonic followed by Philharmonic, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J, and Earth, Wind and Fire, among others.

Many of the headliners, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, and Maluma, had yet to perform when the concert was stopped halfway through.

Thousands of attendees vacated Central Park after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the concert has been called off.

–IANS

eka/kr