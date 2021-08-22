HomeBollywoodNews

NYC Homecoming concert cut short by Hurricane Henri

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Washington DC, Aug 22 (IANS) The NYC Homecoming concert had to be cut short due to Hurricane Henri on Saturday at the Great Lawn, Central Park in New York.

The five-hour musical event with megastars was concluded within two-and-half hours due to lightning and thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

As Barry Manilow was performing ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, lightning brought the concert to a halt.

A severe thunderstorm brought on by Hurricane Henri was approaching, and everyone needed to seek shelter elsewhere.

- Advertisement -

The concert’s first performance was by New York Philharmonic followed by Philharmonic, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J, and Earth, Wind and Fire, among others.

Many of the headliners, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, and Maluma, had yet to perform when the concert was stopped halfway through.

- Advertisement -

Thousands of attendees vacated Central Park after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the concert has been called off.

–IANS

eka/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSalman Khan's 'Tiger 3' look leaked, goes viral
Next articleJohn Mayer fulfilled 'fantasy' with 80s-inspired album
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,860FansLike
43,065FollowersFollow
6,079FollowersFollow
57,435FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv