Odisha CM lays foundation for re-development of Kalinga Studio

Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a plaque to lay the foundation stone for the re-development of Kalinga Studio.

The state government has approved Rs 200 crore for the re-development of the Kalinga Studio into a modern and futuristic film studio with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The project work will be executed by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and the core support area is expected to be completed by December 2022, said an official.

The project concept and master plan have been chalked out by international consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat LLP and will be developed spreading into three different zones comprising infrastructure such as multi-sized indoor shooting halls with all modern facilities, make believe shooting locales, theme based parks, post-production facilities etc.

The objective of the project is to preserve the heritage property of the state and support in the upliftment of the Odia film industry, the official said.

The infrastructure will create a film industry eco-system which would help develop not only the Odia movie industry, but also cater to many downstream affiliates of the sector in the larger entertainment and creative services industry.

The project would also catalyse employment in the film, media, and entertainment industry. It envisages direct employment of around 2,000 persons in the film, media, and entertainment sector along with indirect and induced employment generation of more than 10,000.

Established in 1980, the studio played a significant role in changing the face of Odia cinema.

–IANS

