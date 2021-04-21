Olivia Colman says she would work in 'The Father' for free

Adv.

London, April 21 (IANS) Olivia Colman, who has been nominated at the Oscars in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the Anthony Hopkins-starrer “The Father”, says working on the film was a dream come true, so much so she would do it for free.

Discussing what drew her to the project, Colman says: “For me, it’s always the writing that clinches it. If the script is good enough, that’s the way I’ll go.”

“I’ve read the script again and again, but for all the complexity I think at its heart it’s very simple. It’s about loss and love, and the way you suffer when the person you love no longer knows you. The script is beautifully written and very moving. To work on something like ‘The Father’ has been a dream come true. I’d do it for free!” the actress adds.

“The Father” stars Anthony Hopkins as an ageing man named Anthony who battles dementia. Colman plays his daughter Anne. The film is helmed by Florian Zeller, who makes his directorial debut with the project, based on his acclaimed West End play.

The actress says she loved working with Zeller. “Some first-time directors can become a bit precious about their work. But Florian has been the opposite — incredibly generous, kind, and understanding. Christopher Hampton who has co-written and translated the screenplay, has also been very supportive,” Colman says.

She adds that the film’s storyline about a father-daughter relationship struck a personal chord somewhere.

“My lovely mum was a nurse specialising in geriatric care, and I remember as a child watching her with her patients. My parents are still young enough to take care of themselves, and the roles have not yet been reversed. But I saw my mum looking after granny, and so it won’t be long before I have to step up to the plate,” Colman says.

“The Father” is among the top contenders at the upcoming Oscars with six nominations — Best Film, Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton), Best Film Editing (Yorgos Lamprinos), and Best Production Design (Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone).

The film is released in India on April 23 by PVR Pictures.

–IANS

vnc/vnc