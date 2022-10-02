Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ teaser review: Awesome

Most of us are aware of the Indian global epic ‘Ramayan’ and of course most of us have seen the cinematic presentation of the epic too time-and-again but seldom have we liked anything beyond Ramanand Sagar’s version. It seems, and I am strongly hoping to see something to look forward to. Om Raut’s Adipurush teaser is released and looks promising every bit.

Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the key characters. Adipurush is Om Raut’s take on the ‘Ramayana’ by Valmiki set 7,000 years ago.

Reportedly Prabhas plays Lord Ram’s character but is not called Ram, he is ‘Raghav’, which is yet another name for Ram. Kriti Sanon gets to play Sita and is called Janaki (as in King Janaka’s daughter) and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh i.e., Ravana (Lord of Lanka). These are also derivatives of their respective names in ‘Ramayana’.

Raut had said that he had only Prabhas as his Raghav, else he wouldn’t make it at all, and it appears that he probably is correct. So, a combination of Raut’s vision clubbed with Prabhas’ already existing ‘Bahubali’ persona makes for a perfect onscreen Raghav. It seems Prabhas’ has yet another synonym waiting for him with Adipurush.

The characters seem well designed and executed with equally good vfx-work to get that grand experience. The backgrounds form a compelling environment, and one gets transported in time and space.

All in all, if the teaser is anything to go by then Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ is a tempting visual treat we are all waiting to experience.