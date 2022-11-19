On Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut pens a special note

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the shooting of her biopic ‘Emergency’, shared a special note on the birth anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The ‘Queen’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture from the younger days of Gandhi. She wrote on the picture: “Why a woman is only about her body? She had the mind of a conqueror, spirit of a phoenix and power of a dictator…Happy birthday Mrs Gandhi. She has Cleopatra’s nose, Pauline Bonaparte’s eyes, and the breasts of Venus (sic).”

These words are by M.O. Mathai, who was the Private Secretary to Independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kangana also shared a picture of herself from her make-up session in her stories. In the picture, one can also see an image of Indira Gandhi placed next to the mirror for make-up reference. The actress wrote on the picture: “One of the greatest women of all time, conflicted, vulnerable and frighteningly dangerous, Happy birthday Mrs Indira Gandhi”.

‘Emergency’, which is Kangana’s second directorial after the historical action drama film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, will see Kangana stepping into the shoes of Indira Gandhi to tell the story of India’s watershed political moment of the emergency. The 21 month period of emergency saw the curbing of civil rights and also led to the rise of other political parties as the opposing forces to Indira Gandhi.