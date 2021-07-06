On Ranveer's b'day, Deepika shares funny video to wish 'favourite person'

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone wished her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday on Tuesday, tagging him as her most favourite person with a fun video post created out of a meme song.

In the clip she on Instagram, Deepika and Ranveer are seen dancing to the “Twadda kutta tommy” viral meme song by content creator Yashraj Mukhate.

“But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh,” Deepika wrote as caption, with a red heart emoji.

Adv.

Ranveer turned 36 on Tuesday. On the occasion of his birthday, his new film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” has been announced. The Karan Johar directorial also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

–IANS

dc/vnc