Orlando Bloom welcomes new puppy into family

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has made a new addition into his family — a puppy, after his pet dog Mighty ran away.

Bloom was in shock in July after Mighty went missing and was later found dead following a week-long search, reports mirror.co.uk.

The actor has now introduced a new puppy he has named Buddy. He posted on Instagram, a shirtless picture with his furry friend all snuggled up to him in bed.

“Plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix. Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart — if you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it — it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover,” he wrote.

Bloom also shared a picture of Buddy before he was fostered, looking ungroomed.

The actor went on to thank the rescuers who helped him find his “best buddy”.

In July, Bloom had shared with fans that he had found his late dog Mighty’s collar following a week-long search.

–IANS

dc/vnc

