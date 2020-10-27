Oscar Isaac in talks to star as superhero Moon Knight

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to lead the upcoming superhero series Moon Knight.

After his appearances in the “Star Wars” and “X-Men” franchises, the actor is in talks to take on a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports variety.com.

“Moon Knight” tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Advtg.

It has been announced that Jeremy Slater would script and executive-produce, as well as serve as showrunner of the show, being made for streaming platform Disney Plus.

Moon Knight is the story of Spector, a former CIA agent, who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman. His life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. He goes on to kill Bushman and becomes Moon Knight. He first appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.

Marc Spector is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — including the cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. His character is described as one with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.

Advtg.

“Moon Knight” is one of several Marvel series in the works at Disney Plus, apart from “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “Falcon And The Winter Soldier”, “Hawkeye” and “Ms. Marvel”.

Isaac earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2014 for his role in the Coen brothers film “Inside Llewyn Davis”, and went on to win a Golden Globe in 2016 for his work in the miniseries “Show Me A Hero”.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc