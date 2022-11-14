Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga set to tie knot with Delhi-based businessman

Producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary short film ‘Period. End of Sentence.’ bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 91st Academy Awards, is all set to officially tie the knot with a Delhi-based businessman, Sunny Kapoor, who she met through a dating app.

The couple is going to have a Mumbai wedding on December 11 and 12, which will be followed by extended functions in Delhi on December 16. Since both Monga and Kapoor are Punjabis, a big fat Punjabi wedding with naach-gaana, a fun filled mehendi and sangeet ceremony is expected.

Talking about Sunny, Guneet said: “One of the best things about Sunny is he is an extremely simple and loving man. He is my biggest cheerleader as well as the biggest critic. Even though I have only met him last year, I can surely say I’m marrying my best friend.”

In June 2022, Guneet staged her wedding with Sunny, a few weeks after their engagement in April, since Sunny’s grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and her health started deteriorating. Though Sunny’s grandmother passed away a few weeks after their ‘staged wedding’, the couple was happy that they could plan this for her.

Sharing her thoughts on the staged wedding and upcoming celebrations, Guneet said: “Having once staged a whole wedding for Dadi ji we are now set to tie the knot in real life. Though I was born and brought-up in Delhi, my whole life is now in Mumbai – my ‘Karma Bhoomi’. I have found friends like family here. All the ceremonies will be in Mumbai with a reception in Delhi.”

She further added: “I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can’t wait to end the year with a big bang.”