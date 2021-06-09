Jacqueline Fernandez: I love my distinct looks in the song

Adv.

The dynamic trio Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill, who have collaborated with each other for many chartbusters, is back again with their latest music video, ‘Paani Paani’. The Saregama original track which released today, has a scorcher of a music video set in the beautifully rustic city of Jaisalmer, featuring some crackling chemistry between Jacqueline and Badshah. The peppy track has been written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Badshah has always experimented with new sounds and celebrating the varied landscape of India and its deep rooted folk cultures and dances which face the fear of being forgotten from popular culture. With Paani Paani, Badshah refreshes the soundscape with the romance of the strings of the Rajasthani Rawanhatta and the Kalbeliya Folk Dance.

Talking about the song, Badshah shares, “The process of making Paani Paani and shooting it was a beautiful journey. When Aastha and I recorded the song, we knew that we had something unique in our hands and I only wanted Jacqueline Fernandez to be a part of it. We shot it in the beautiful desert landscape and the video looks stunning. The sound of the song is different – we have used folk instruments, and local dance form that gives this a fresh look and feel.“

Having collaborated with Badshah for multiple chartbusters, Aastha Gill shares, “I always look forward to collaborating with Badshah and Paani Paani is one of our best works. Badshah, Jacqueline, and I had a great time shooting this song. I am eagerly waiting for everyone to see this song and look at the hard work we have put in this peppy number!”

Talking about featuring in this peppy number, Jacqueline Fernandez shares, “When Badshah reached out to me for Paani Paani, I instantly said yes because I was sure that this was going to be a banger of a track. I love my distinct looks in the song, we shot amongst a starkly stunning desert landscape and the result is a stunning music video. I am looking forward to everyone watching this track!’