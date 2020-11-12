Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls it was always fun to watch Asif Basra

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee expressed shock on hearing about the death of Asif Basra on Thursday. Abhishek had worked with the late actor in the web series Paatal Lok.

Abhishek, who had also worked as a casting director for a while, roped in Basra in several projects including “Once Upon A Time In Mumbai” and “Knock Out”.

“These were my early years in this industry,I had met him (Asif Basra) through my senior Gautam Kishanchandani. He had cast Asif ji in the film ‘Black Friday’. And then we cast him in many advertisements, TVCs and recently in ‘Paatal Lok’,” Abhishek recalled while speaking to IANS.

“It is really sad. I have known Asif ji for many years and was fortunate enough to cast him in various projects. He was a great actor and a kind human (being). It’s a sad loss for the industry. My condolence to the family,” added Abhishek, who created waves playing Hathoda Tyagi in “Paatal Lok” earlier this year .

Asif Basra, known for his character roles in numerous films including “Black Friday”, “Parzania”, “Jab We Met” and “Kai Po Che”, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog.

“Asif sir was one of the most professional senior actors I know. He was somebody who was always on time, never slack on sets, had a good attitude and was always prepared with his lines and rehearsals. It was fun to watch him, his outstanding performances have given us characters that will be cherished forever, I believe that’s a sign of a good actor,” said Abhishek.

He added: “He was a kind human being, too. I remember when I was starting off, he was among those few senior actors who used to come to my auditions, even though he knew that I was a novice who was just starting off. Still, he would come and give auditions. I have some great memories. I am still in shock with the news,” Abhishek added.

–IANS

sim/vnc