Advtg.
Bollywood News

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Choreographer Rajit Dev, known for his work on the songs “Pachtaoge” and “Tehas nehas”, says that dancers deserve to be valued more.

“I became a choreographer because I worked as a dancer for a good 10 years and assisted for 5 years. I’m proud to be a dancer,” he said.

Since the age 18, he has travelled to many countries due to his profession.

Advtg.

“There are a lot of good things that you get by being a dancer in Bollywood,” he said.

But there are a few things that should change for dancers.

“Starting from the hygiene on the sets, dressing room. This is in a very bad condition during stage events. I believe dancers are as talented as any actor so they should not be looked down upon. In fact, the next time, after an award show, you should thank the dancers on the podium. They are the ones running the show. From rehearsals, technicals and no sleep, back-to-back work, they put in so much effort. They deserve better recognition and a better pay scale,” he said.

Advtg.

Being a dancer is not easy, emphasises Rajit.

“The most amount of hard work put in in an award show is by the dancers. The number of acts they have to remember is a lot. These dancers have to perform with actors, do quick costume changes and manage the props,” he said.

Talking about the trend of having international dancers here, he said: “These dancers are very well-trained dancers from all parts of the world. So, there’s always a cultural exchange of arts, which is great.”

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/rs

Advtg.
Previous articleMaanav starrer IRUMBU honoured at IFFM
Next articleSchedule for WBBL 6 Finals series confirmed
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 1

Nikkhil Arya happy to join 'fun' team of 'Brahmarakshas 2'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nikkhil Arya says he is happy to join the cast of "Brahmarakshas 2", in which he will play the...
'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 2

Dimple Kapadia announces release date of 'Tenet' in India

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 3

Shastri enjoys 'good conversation' about cricket with Gill ahead of Aus...

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 4

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 4

Bharti, Harsh get 13 days' judicial custody (Lead)

'Pachtaoge' choreographer Rajit Dev: Dancers deserve better recognition, pay scale 4

Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious post about an emoji

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks