Akshay Kumar’s ‘Pad Man’ to open Indus Valley International Film Festival

The Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Pad Man’ has been selected as opening film at the second edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival. The digital film festival will be held between October 2 and October 10.

“My film ‘Pad Man’ will be the inaugural film on October 2. I will be giving an opening remark on the same day. There will be some fantastic films from all across South Asia there. I feel there is no better way to be connected to the world except through such amazing films in these very difficult tones of isolation,” said “Pad Man” director R. Balki.

“Pad Man” released in 2018 and it features Akshay with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

The film festival will include film screenings, workshops and masterclasses, interaction with celebrities, and music concerts. The Rajat Kapoor directorial “Kadakh” is scheduled to premiere at the festival this year.

Harsh Narayan, founder and creative director of the festival, said: ” My idea behind this film festival is to focus on creativity for international relations and social change.” –IANS/aru/vnc

