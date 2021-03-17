ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta, March 17 (IANS) There were shockwaves across the world after eight people were reported dead in a mass shootout that took place here, in place where a majority of Asians resided.

Celebrities including LeBron James, Florence Pugh, Roxanne Gay and Winston Duke took to social media to condemn the cowardly attack, and called out for more support for Asian communities living in the US.

“This is deeply, deeply sad. Trump on Fox *tonight* referred to COVID using the racist slur ‘China virus.’ He previously called it the ‘Kung Flu.’ While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people like this shooter are listening,” model-actress Padma Lakshmi wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“”The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening. Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please,” actress Olivia Munn posted on Twitter.

Singer-songwriter John Legend asked for the authorities to take a concerned look at the increasing number of crimes against non-White communities.

“Absolutely horrible. Sending love to all the loved ones of those whose lives were taken. Our nation needs to reckon with the increased threats being directed at our Asian-American brothers and sisters,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My heart goes out to the families and communities of the eight people murdered at metro-Atlanta spas. I am deeply saddened that we live in a nation and world permeated by hate and violence. I stand with Asian members of our World House, who are a part of our global human family,” wrote politician Bernice King, who is also the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article$4.7B Apple ‘Green Bond’ generating 1.2GW of clean power
Next articleHariharan gets his first dose of Covid vaccine
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...
Read more
Technology

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...
Read more
Sports

4th T20I: England's pace a big challenge for India (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) England's pace bowling and opener K.L. Rahul's position in the playing XI, especially at the top of the order,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates