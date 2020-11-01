Advtg.
Padmini Kolhapure to launch her music label

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) On the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure announced that she is all set to launch her own music label.

The “Prem Rog” fame actressA will soon unveil the first song under her music label called Dhamaka Records.

“I am extremely happy that I am celebrating my birthday with my nearest and dearest ones.I am also excited to announce that my record label Dhamaka records will be launching very soon with our first song! I am very thrilled to embark on this musical journey and look forward to working with all the great talent out there,” she shared.

For the unversed, Padmini started her career as a playback singer, singing for songs in movies like” Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, ” Kitaab” andA “Burning Train”.

Wishing her on her birthday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and thanked her for doing “Woh Saat Din” film with him.

“Happy Birthday @KolhapureP!! Forever grateful to you for doing Woh 7 Din and helping me take the first step towards my dream!! Wishing you all the happiness always,” Anil wrote.

–IANS

sim/sdr/

