‘Aankhen’ fame Pahlaj Nihalani returns with ‘Anaari Is Back’

- Advertisement -

Pahlaj Nihalani who is known for producing films like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Andaz’ and several others, is making a comeback to the silver screen with his next production titled ‘Anaari Is Back’.

The schedule of the film was recently wrapped, post this it will go into post-production. The film will also see a fresh face making an entry into the world of Bollywood.

- Advertisement -

In the past too, Pahlaj has introduced many faces to the industry who went on to gain landslide popularity. Talking about the same, the producer and ex-Censor Board chief said, “I have always found a lot of joy and pride in introducing new talent in the industry. Be it Govinda, Chunkey Pandey, Neelam or Divya Bharti, I feel happy that they started their cinematic journey with me.”

A visibly excited Pahlaj adds, “As we wrap up the shoot of my next, ‘Anaari Is Back’, I am excited to introduce another new face in the industry. We had an amazing start-to-finish schedule and I can’t wait to bring the film and the new hero to our audiences.”

- Advertisement -

‘Anaari Is Back’ which happens to be Pahlaj’s first project after a hiatus of two years, started its shoot in January this year and has been extensively shot in Lucknow and adjoining areas.