Pak actor Bilal Abbas Khan: Wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan feels Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has an amazing understanding of cinema, and hopes to work with the filmmaker.

“I love watching movies and web series, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. I have seen a lot of Indian movies including the South Indian ones. They are the reason that I am an actor today,” he said.

“I wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I have seen all his films like Omkara, Kaminey, Haider and Maqbool. His understanding of cinema is amazing and I aspire to be part of films that comprise performance-driven characters and a powerful storyline. He is my all-time favourite,” he continued.

At the moment, he is seen in acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar’s “Ek Jhoothi Love Story”, which also stars Madiha Imam. The show is scripted by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”. The Zindagi original streams on ZEE5 in India.

