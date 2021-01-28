ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Pamela Anderson gets hitched again

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) At 53, actress Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again. She has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony.

The former “Baywatch” star fell in love with Hayhurst during Covid lockdown. She exchanged vows in a ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve, reports dailymail.co.uk. The website said this was her fourth wedding.

“I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” Anderson told DailyMailTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andersonshared wedding photograph and video online. For the wedding, she picked a white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil. Hayhurst wore black trousers and white shirt.

The couple met at the beginning of lockdown last year and have been together since then.

“This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years,” Anderson joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that they fell head over heels with each other and it was a “natural fit”.

Talking about her wedding, she said: “I am in love. We were married on Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKevina Tak to play Sarabjit's daughter in 'Choti Sarrdaarni' (Lead)
Next articleGal Gadot: Challenging times make us realise how fragile we are
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Armaan Malik on post-Covid life: Is it normal to not know what normal is anymore?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support...
Read more
Technology

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vax neutralises UK, South Africa variants: Study

IANS - 0
New York, Jan 28 (IANS) Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech have said that their Covid-19 vaccine has been found in laboratory studies to work...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Armaan Malik on post-Covid life: Is it normal to not know...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Armaan Malik feels although the world is gradually heading back to normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic, the vibe is...

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer...

Cyclist dedicates 2,000-km ride to Sonu Sood

Filmmaker Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav reasons why digital content should be censorship-free

Pooja Zaveri can't stop gushing about Telugu star Allari Naresh

Konkona Sensharma

‘Tandav’ row: Konkona Sensharma takes a dig

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021