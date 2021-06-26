Pan Nalin’s ‘Chhello Show’ gets 2nd place at Tribeca Film Fest

Adv.

Pan Nalin said, “The best awards in the film world are Audience Awards. We are thrilled beyond belief that at Tribeca Film Festival ‘Chhello Show’ has won Audience Award – Runner Up. We are in awe to learn that this is the first time ever a Gujarati movie, and an Indian Movie, and a foreign film that has reached such a spot!

The American audience has chosen ‘Chhello Show’ over many star-studded multi-million-dollar studio movies. This is an amazing achievement and historical moment for Gujarati talents on an international platform. And this is just a beginning!”

I really want to thank Mr. Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Cara Cusumano and everyone at Tribeca for making this in-person event a mega success. We hope ‘Last Film Show’, which is a love letter to cinema, thanks to Tribeca Festival, reaches across the globe.”

Pan Nalin’s Gujarati Film ‘Chhello Show’ poster, film gets 2nd place at Tribeca Film Fest

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) written and directed by Nalin has been produced by Dheer Momaya’s Jugaad Motion Pictures, Belgium’s Stranger 88, and Monsoon Films and is presented by Chhello Show LLP. It will be marketed and sold worldwide by France’s renowned Orange Studio.