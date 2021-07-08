Pandemic taught Simba Nagpal to be grateful

Adv.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Simba Nagpal, who plays the protagonist Virat Singh in the show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, says he has learnt to be grateful after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic taught me to be grateful about everything we get. I have learnt to value each moment of life. I learnt that we don’t have to feel the need of everything being perfect to enjoy life. It’s important to understand and know that your only competition is who you were yesterday,” Simba tells IANS.

He adds: “Earlier I use to earn, save and invest before spending. But looking at current scenario I feel the only time to live life is now. Now, I never feel bad for outgrowing people, I do my own thing and do what’s best for me. My mom encourages me to not give up on those situations which are challenging. Now I believe the fact that a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.”

