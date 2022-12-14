Pankaj Berry: 'Can relate more to Dilpreet's character with my son moving abroad'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Pankaj Berry, who is currently seen playing the role of an egoistic father in ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’, said he can relate to his character (Dilpreet) more now as his son is also going abroad for higher education.

He shared: “I understand Dilpreet’s feelings because my son Arjun will travel to a new country soon to pursue higher education. The agony of seeing your beloved child leave you is something that many parents fear.”

The 66-year-old actor made his TV debut with ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’ and also went on to act in ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Ek Tha Rusty’, ‘Swabhimaan’, Peshwa Bajirao’ and he was last seen in ‘Kaatelal & Sons’.

Pankaj is shown as a father, who is depressed because of his sons and his ego always stops him from making an effort to meet them or sort out their differences.

He added: “I believe it is critical to have conversations with your children to understand their interests and all we can do as parents is to be supportive. In the show, we hope to highlight the unspoken feelings that lead to a rift between families. I can understand and relate to Dilpreet completely as I am going through a similar situation in my personal life with my son moving abroad.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

