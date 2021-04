Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism as subject must be included for boys

Adv.

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi feels feminism is a notion that should be instilled in boys just as strongly as girls. For that to happen, the subject must be included for all young boys by the education system.

“I feel that parents put all their energies into grooming and teaching their daughters how to behave themselves but when it comes to boys, it’s not given the same importance. In today’s education, I think the inclusion of feminism is a must for all young boys, too,” Pankaj told IANS.

He says that if this is done, “we won’t have to ‘save’ our daughters anymore”.

“Boys need to learn right from the beginning that no gender is superior or inferior. There was a time when I survived solely on my wife’s salary and I see absolutely no harm in doing so. My wife and daughter have impacted my life in the best way possible, to see the existence of such a large gender disparity in our country needs immediate attention and change,” said the actor, who will be seen in films like “83”, “Mimi” and “Bachchan Panday” over the next months.

