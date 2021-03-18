Pankaj Tripathi: I adopt an acting style that is realistic, relatable

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate to.

“I make sure that I adopt an acting style that is realistic and relatable. Be it comedy or any other character that I play, I ensure they are projected as human as possible on-screen,” Pankaj said.

He added: “To be able to relate with three different generations of a family is something I never thought I would do one day, and I’m so delighted that I have something to offer to each generation through some of my projects that everybody could enjoy.”

Pankaj has several releases this year including “Mimi”,”83″ and “Mumbai Saga” among many others.

–IANS

dc/vnc