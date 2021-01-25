Bollywood News

Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t know what it’s like to be a star

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood, but he surprises you by saying he doesn't quite understand what it means to be a star

Pankaj Tripathi in Kaagaz Poster
Pankaj Tripathi in Kaagaz Poster (pic courtesy: instagram)
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood circuit, but he surprises you by saying he doesn’t quite understand what it means to be a star. However, he gets to know that people love him through social media reactions.

“Nothing has changed. I don’t have an idea if I am a star and I don’t know what it’s like to be a star. I don’t have an idea about stardom. I used to work with honesty and I am doing it with sincerity till now,” Pankaj told IANS.

He is, of course, aware of the live he has won, thanks to social media.

“I know people love me. I get to know about it through social media. Sometimes I feel that the love of the audience is like a fixed deposit with me and I have to give them back with interest. So, the responsibility and trust increases. I have to return the love of the audience with interest,” he said.

Pankaj has a motley of films lined up in the year ahead. He will be seen in “83”, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “Mumbai Saga” and “Bachchan Pandey”.  –ians/dc/vnc

