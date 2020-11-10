Advtg.
Bollywood News

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared a special reason why working in the upcoming film Ludo made the experience truly memorable. In the film, the actor shares screen space with his National School of Drama friend Bhanu Uday for the first time.

When Pankaj and his wife Mridula first came to Mumbai, they stayed with Bhanu. It was Bhanu who made several calls to Pankaj to come to Mumbai and try his luck in the Hindi film industry. Mridula and Pankaj stayed with Uday for six months before they moved into their own house. Now, after two decades, Pankaj and Bhanu finally got to share screen space in the upcoming film.

“Our friends backed us when we are absolutely nobody, and they matter the most. In many ways, Bhanu was that friend in my life. It was he who encouraged me to try my luck in Bollywood. Had he not insisted, maybe I would have stuck to doing theatre in Delhi,” Pankaj said.

Advtg.

“He has played a crucial role in my formative years in the year. And I was so thrilled to work with him for the first time in Ludo after our NSD days. The film has been sheer joy for many reasons but working with Bhanu, tops my list!” Pankaj added.

The Anurag Basu-directed multistarrer anthology Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu
Next articleIs Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

Related Articles

Lyrics

LUDO Jubin Nautiyal – Meri Tum Ho Song Lyrics ft. Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Meri Tum Ho from LUDO
Read more
Lyrics

LUDO Arijit Singh – hardum humdum Song Lyrics ft. Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of hardum humdum from LUDO
Read more
News

Diwali set to light up OTT screen

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set 1

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to...
Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set 2

Konkona, Rahul Bose, Amol Parashar talk about great life

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Rohit Shetty: Simmba’s funny traits will appeal

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Is Alia Bhatt missing someone… Who?

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set 2

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set

Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on 'Ludo' set 2

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks