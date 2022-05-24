scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta tweet BTS picture from 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'

By Glamsham Bureau
Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta tweet BTS picture from 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'
Pankaj Tripathi Sayani Gupta BTS Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Pankaj Tripathi has tweeted a sunny on-location picture with co-star Sayani Gupta to ramp up the excitement for Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, which is slated for a June 24 release.

“The affection in the eyes. The purity in the hearts,” the actor tweeted about the picture. In her retweet, Sayani gushed lovingly: “Dreamy eyed with this dreamy man!”

- Advertisement -

It made Mukherji, a noted Bengali director, weigh in with the comment: “Dhoop tera mastana!’ — obviously playing with the words of the famous Kishore Kumar song, ‘Roop tera mastana’, picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in ‘Aradhana’.

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, which is all about the interplay of urbanisation, poverty and man-animal conflict, is Mukherji’s second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama ‘Begum Jaan’, starring Vidya Balan. He said he drew inspiration from a real incident caused by “tragic practices” in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

- Advertisement -

“It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on the conflict between man and nature,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUnbelievable! Aishwarya Rai was paid Rs 1500 for modelling in ’92
Next articleSiddhant Chaturvedi: The aspect of Gen-Z not being understood is very real
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pragya Jaiswal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kiara Advani

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,618FansLike
52,226FollowersFollow
7,063FollowersFollow
59,998FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US