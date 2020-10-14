Advtg.
Bollywood News

Pankaj Tripathi shocked to see ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ craze in UK

By Glamsham Editorial
Pankaj Tripathi shocked to see'Kaleen Bhaiya' craze in UK
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya
Advtg.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was pleasantly surprised to see fans of the popular web series Mirzapur in the UK.

“I was shooting in Glasgow in the UK for ’83’. During the shoot, people gathered around the location, and I used to think to myself, maybe it is because they are excited to see an Indian film shoot happening.” The crowd, he recalled, consisted of Indians as well as foreigners.

“After wrapping up the shoot when I used to get a chance to meet them, they would only have one question to ask — ‘Kaleen Bhaiya, when will you be back on screen?'” he recalled, referring to his character from the series.

Advtg.

“I was shocked to see the massive fandom of ‘Mirzapur’ that has made its way to the UK. While I was shooting for other projects too, crew members and people all around still crazed out about ‘Mirzapur’,” he added.

Pankaj had earlier said that the character had made him quite popular all over India. He is set to return as the gangster in “Mirzapur Season 2”, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23 onwards.

“Mirzapur” is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNaagin 5: Sharad Malhotra test negative for COVID-19 says negative never sounded so sweet
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani gives his best in immunity task, plays a good defense

Related Articles

Dialogues

Amazon Prime Video ‘I’m Your Woman’ trailer: Rachel Brosnahan’s powerful dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
'I’m Your Woman' trailer has been released and it stars Rachel Brosnahan as a mom on the run.
Read more
News

Kalyani Priyadarshan opens up on shooting sans ‘comfort crew’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South star Kalyani Priyadarshan says she found it liberating to work on her upcoming Tamil film amidst pandemic without her comfort crew.
Read more
News

Malayalam comedy 'Halal Love Story' about a religious group out making a film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The upcoming Malayalam film, Halal Love Story, is about the co-existence of two sets of diverse people portrayed in a...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks