Pankaj Tripathi showed how to do natural acting: Paritosh Tripathi

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who became popular as host TRP Mama on a dance reality show, got a chance to work with actor Pankaj Tripathi in new film, Ludo. It was nothing less than a learning experience, says Paritosh.

Paritosh was keen on doing the film because it gave him the chance to work with Pankaj.

“It was like a dream come true for me. When I came to know I was supposed to share the screen with him, I was on cloud nine. I got to share the screen with my own inspiration. One thing I learnt from Pankaj sir was how to perform natural acting,” said Paritosh.

Advtg.

The film is helmed by Anurag Basu, with whom he had worked before.

“I had worked with Anurag Basu sir on ‘Super Dancer’. We shared a good bond. When he offered me ‘Ludo’, I was shocked and I thanked him for this. Even on the set of ‘Ludo’, he gave me the freedom to showcase acting skills. He knows what he wants from actors. He is an excellent director and very down-to-earth,” said Paritosh, known for his perfect comic timing.

“This is the first time I did a serious role. My character’s name is Mannu. The character has many shades,” he added.

Advtg.

The anthology “Ludo” also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Asha Negi.

–IANS

nn/vnc