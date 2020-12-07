Bollywood News

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela

By Glamsham Editorial
Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela
Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela
ADVERTISEMENT

What’s intriguing about the much awaited biopic of Shakeela is not just Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection but also Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of a superstar actor. Pankaj, riding high on the success of Ludo and Mirzapur, will be seen in his element. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.

Talking about it, Pankaj says, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It’s an interesting and colourful character.”

The film releases is all set to release this Christmas across cinemas in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

*First look poster – Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela*

What’s intriguing about the much awaited biopic of Shakeela is not just Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection but also Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of a superstar actor. Pankaj, riding high on the success of Ludo and Mirzapur, will be seen in his element. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.

Talking about it, Pankaj says, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It’s an interesting and colourful character.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film releases is all set to release this Christmas across cinemas in India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAly Goni: Jasmin is very strong and knows how to take care of herself!
Next articleNepal to reveal revised height of Mt Everest on Tuesday

Related Articles

News

Pankaj Tripathi on memes made on him: Some of these are actually good

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has always been a favourite subject of memers. After his latest web series Mirzapur 2,...
Read more
News

Ranveer wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika's

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Ranveer Singh has tried out a new style statement on social media, and fans are wondering if he has borrowed...
Read more
News

Shilpa Shukla joins 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shukla will be seen in the new chapter of the courtroom drama series, Criminal Justice.Criminal Justice: Behind Closed...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020