What’s intriguing about the much awaited biopic of Shakeela is not just Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection but also Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of a superstar actor. Pankaj, riding high on the success of Ludo and Mirzapur, will be seen in his element. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.

Talking about it, Pankaj says, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It’s an interesting and colourful character.”

The film releases is all set to release this Christmas across cinemas in India.

*First look poster – Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in Shakeela*

