Bollywood News

Pankaj Tripathi takes a family break in Goa amid hectic schedule

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi took a break from his hectic schedule for a holiday with family to Goa.

“This time has taught us all the value of work and family. At this point, I have worked hard for the last few months and it’s important to make up for lost family time,” Pankaj said.

He added: “I have finished the promotions of Ludo and I am really looking forward to the much-needed downtime. Hopefully I will be back rejuvenated, raring for more!”

Tripathi has completed the shoot of the next edition of his web series “Criminal Justice”. Recently it was also announced that his popular web show “Mirzapur” will get a third season.

The actor will also be seen in “83” starring Ranveer Singh, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983.

The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

–IANS

dc/vnc

