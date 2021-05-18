Adv.

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker, who is currently seen in the show “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, says although he and his wife, actress Prachi Thakker, are separated, they still try to handle things like a family.

On the occasion of International Day of Families 2021, Pankit says they have a great understanding when it comes to taking care of their child.

“I’m happy that even after being separated from my wife, we still understand each other’s responsibilities towards our kid and try to handle things like a family. It’s been a year but both of us haven’t opted for a divorce yet. My family has always supported my decisions during this time. They understand me. They are my priority,” he says.

The actor adds that he would love to spend more time with his parents, but he isn’t able to due to work.

“My parents are old and are on complete bed rest. I’m very concerned about them all the time. Yet, I can’t be around them as I am the only earning member in the family. So, I have to work,” he says.

Pankit is grateful to his sister who takes care of his family in his absence. “I must say she is a responsible daughter and a wonderful sister. She is taking care of our parents in every possible way, from their medicines to meals. She makes them happy with some music and gossip sessions too. She also helps them practice simple yoga,” he says.

Pankit is known for his shows such as “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli”, “Dill Mill Gayye” among others.

