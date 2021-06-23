Pankit Thakker takes the jab, calls vaccine the most important thing today

Adv.

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker, currently seen in the television show “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, is thankful to makers of the show for getting him vaccinated.

“I’m thankful that our makers have been so much responsible for our health, that they arranged vaccination for the team before we returned to Mumbai. I took my first jab and I’m feeling stronger in my thoughts. The fear of Covid-19 is almost half now,” Pankit tells IANS.

Pankit reveals that he had no hesitations while taking the vaccine.

Adv.

“Vaccine is the single most important thing in today’s times as we all need to understand that it is our individual responsibility to protect ourselves and others from this grim situation. Till the time all of us are vaccinated we will have to deal with economic crisis and everyone will have to face financial troubles because of so many restrictions,” the actor says.

He adds: “We have to plan for a better future by doing the right thing in the present. There are many people who are reluctant to take the vaccine, everyone has different views about this situation, I personally didn’t have any qualms taking the vaccine.”

Pankit is known for featuring in popular shows like “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii” and “Dill Mill Gayye.”

Adv.

–IANS

ym/vnc