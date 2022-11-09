scorecardresearch
‘Papaji Pet Se’, the 2nd track from ‘Mister Mummy’ is out now!

By Glamsham Editorial
Papaji Pet Se from Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Mister Mummy

After winning hearts with the first song ‘Chupke Chupke,’ the makers of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh starrer ‘Mister Mummy’ releases its second song titled ‘Papaji Pet Se.’ This fun and lively song is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, while the vocals are given by Amit Gupta and Sneha Khanwalkar.

The amusing track adds to the quirky concept of the story. Ritesh Deshmukh’s performance throughout the song is priceless and is hard to miss. If the song itself is such an entertainer, we for sure can’t wait to see what the film has in store for us.

T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth and Shaad Ali and released nationwide on 18th November 2022.

