Advtg.
Bollywood News

Papon's fans make his birthday special

By Glamsham Editorial
Papon's fans make his birthday special 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer Papon was overwhelmed to see fans getting together and indulging in humanitarian activities on his 45th birthday on Tuesday.

The singer’s fans are fondly called Paponists. At the All Assam Paponists, fans volunteered for charitable work across the state and all over the country.

“This is a very different celebration from what most people are used to. I’m speechless and touched. It is extremely overwhelming to be loved so completely. God bless all the fans who are doing such good work for the people of the country,” Papon said.

Advtg.

The Paponists donated food and warm clothes, distributed food, mosquito nets and clothes to the needy, while some organised cleanliness and plantation drives.

Papon, who has a cult following thanks to melodies like “Jiyein kyun”, “Kaun mera” and “Moh moh ke dhaage”, has come out with a song titled “Khidki”, featuring actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

The song aims to bring back old-school romance with a new age twist and also stars Ashnoor Kaur. “Khidki” is written and composed by Amarabha Banerjee.

Advtg.

“‘Khidki’ is a sweet song that is relatable to anyone who believes in love at first sight,” Papon had said while describing the song.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMaharajapuram not Maldives: Adah Sharma's jibe at B'wood's vacay frenzy

Related Articles

News

Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry shares her bucket list

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Shreya Chaudhry has revealed her bucket list, and it is all about trying out different things to stay motivated."I...
Read more
News

Bandish Bandit star Ritwik Bhowmik back in Papon's new music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Budding actor Ritwik Bhowmik is back in the music video of a new song by Papon, after garnering pan-India recognition...
Read more
News

Shreya Chaudhry on how 'Bandish Bandits' changed her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) The recent web series, Bandish Bandits, is a hit and Shreya Chaudhry, its budding heroine, is happy that people have...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Papon's fans make his birthday special 2

Papon's fans make his birthday special

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer Papon was overwhelmed to see fans getting together and indulging in humanitarian activities on his 45th birthday on Tuesday.The...
Papon's fans make his birthday special 3

Maharajapuram not Maldives: Adah Sharma's jibe at B'wood's vacay frenzy

Papon's fans make his birthday special 4

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play

Papon's fans make his birthday special 4

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot

Papon's fans make his birthday special 4

Sara Ali Khan's imparts words of wisdom

Papon's fans make his birthday special 7

Kohli, Ashwin nominated for Player of the Decade award

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks