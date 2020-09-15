Home Bollywood News

Papon’s new song ‘Siyaahii’ has ‘different vibe and sound’

By Glamsham Editorial

Singer Papon says his new song Siyaahii has been composed and shot remotely, which meant he had to jam on ideas to and fro with co-singer Shashaa Tirupati. He adds that the romantic single has a different vibe and sound.

” ‘Siyaahii’ has a very different vibe and sound. It is very well written and composed by Shashaa. When she asked me to sing for her, I just had to say yes! She is immensely talented and I loved collaborating with her,” Papon said.

“The song has been composed remotely. We jammed on ideas to and fro. I am really glad that it is out now and I can’t wait for people to listen to it. Not just the music, but the song video has been shot remotely too. I am happy with the way the video has turned out,” he added.

Advtg.

Composed and penned by Shashaa, “Siyaahii” is themed on the permanent affect certain people have in one’s life. The song was partially shot in Vancouver, Canada, where Shashaa is based, and in Assam where Papon currently stays. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBarun Sobti shares the teaser of his crime thriller film ‘Halahal’inspired by true events
Next articleFrom Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara these Bollywood Dialogues that give you major travel goals

Related Articles

News

Papon sings a new romantic song with Shashaa Tirupati

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singers Papon and Shashaa Tirupati have collaborated on a new single titled Siyaahii. Shashaa calls the sing a baby that has been...
Read more
News

Sushant, Sanjana live life to fullest in ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’… watch video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Late Sushant Singh Rajput & newcomer Sanjana Sanghi are seen celebrating life in A.R. Rahman's 'Khulke Jeene Ka' video
Read more
News

Papon on recreating his Assamese hit 'Paar hobo aei xomoy'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Papon says he likes the recreated version of his Assamese song, "Paar hobo aei xomoy".
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks