ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Param Singh: Ahaan and I are poles apart

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Param Singh, who has been roped in to play the lead role of Ahaan Malhotra in the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi, says that he and his character are very different from each other. While Ahaan is very traditional in his outlook towards life, Param has a liberal and modern outlook,” says the actor.

“Ahaan and I couldn’t be more apart. We have polarising views on love, marriage and companionship. However, if there’s one thing that we are similar on is that both of us are very family-oriented individuals. Our family is everything for us and we’d do anything and everything for them. The viewers will also relate to Ahaan’s fierce love for his family,” says Param, who has been seen in shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Sadda Haq and Ghulaam.

Ishk Par Zor Nahi, which also features Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma and Rajat Verma, will air on Sony Entertainment Television March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena's special birthday wish for her 'lal' Aamir

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his...

Pavail Gulati: Filming for ads is fun

Twinkle Khanna, sister Rinke holiday together

When Preity Zinta got papped by Katrina Kaif!

Sooryavanshi to hit screens on April 30

Delhi-based Antariksh release music video for 'Quest' (Ld)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021