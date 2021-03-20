ADVERTISEMENT
Param Singh: Don't think OTT decreases TV viewership

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) “Ishk Par Zor Nahi” lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space.

“I don’t think OTT decreases TV viewership or vice-versa. I think everything is picking up these days. The OTT viewership has increased because of lockdown and the wide variety of content. Everyone has smartphones and internet access these days, so they watch content on OTT,” Param told IANS.

The actor, who has made a mark as Ahaan Malhotra on “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, has also worked in web series such as “Holycross” and “Tadap”. He feels TV still has a loyal set of audience.

“Those who like to watch TV still watch it. If your content is good, people will watch it, no matter the medium,” he says.

Param agrees with the growing opinion that social media has become an important tool for surviving in showbiz today. The actor says casting for shows is done based on the number of followers an artiste has.

“I feel social media is an essential tool today. A lot of casting is done on the basis of the number of followers you have. You endorse brands and make money and you can get a lot of work through social media,” he says.

“Ishq Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

anj/vnc

